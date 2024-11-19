Delhi records daytime temperature of 25.4 degree C amid fog and cold winds

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded a daytime temperature of 25.4 degree on Tuesday, two notches below normal, with cold winds sweeping through the evening and a blanket of fog covering the city, the weather office said.

Advertisment

The city also recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday, as the minimum temperature dropped to 12.3 degrees Celsius, a slight decline from 16.2 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels fluctuated between 89 percent and 69 percent during the day, the department said.

Advertisment

The IMD has predicted dense fog for Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 24 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ