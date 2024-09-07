Delhi records high of 34.4 deg C, light showers likely on Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the national capital witnessing light rainfall in several areas, officials said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city noted a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a humidity of 92 per cent, the Met said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it added.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 70 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT RPA