Delhi records high of 34.4 deg C; partly cloudy sky forecast for Monday

New Delhi, Sept 14 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, while the relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent at 5.30 pm, it said.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 110, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB ARI