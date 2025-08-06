Delhi records high of 34.8 deg C; AQI 'satisfactory'

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree below the normal, the Met office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am and 5.30 pm was 80 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively, it said.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 91 at 4 pm on Wednesday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ ARI