Delhi records high of 35.3 deg C, partly cloudy sky likely on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notch below the season's average, while the relative humidity was at 78 per cent in the morning, which dropped to 57 per cent in the evening, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with the minimum and maximum temperature likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was "moderate" at 143 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe". PTI SGV ARI