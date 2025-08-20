Delhi records high of 36.2 deg C; Air quality 'satisfactory'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius , 0.7 degree below normal, the weather office said.

The relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am and 81 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are expected to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 79 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ ARI