Delhi records high of 40.2 deg C as mercury rises

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) People in the national capital felt the brunt of rising heat on Wednesday with the mercury touching a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the Aya Nagar monitoring station recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius, and Ridge recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, Met office data showed.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 23.3 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches below the season's average, while the relative humidity was 22 per cent at 5.30 pm after touching 58 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky accompanied by thunder and lightning for the upcoming week.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 and 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, respectively, it said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Wednesday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ NSM ARI