Delhi records high of 42.1 deg C, IMD forecasts dust-laden winds for Monday

New Delhi: Dust-laden winds are expected to continue in the national capital on Monday with generally clear sky, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.1 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the IMD, strong surface winds are likely in the city on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature across Delhi-NCR ranged between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung monitoring station recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius, Palam 43.6, Lodi Road 42.3, Ridge 42.9, while Ayanagar recorded the highest day-time temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature hovered between 26 and 29.2 degrees Celsius, with Ayanagar recording the highest minimum temperature at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

However, no heatwave conditions have been realised over the region, with temperature departures being close to 3 degrees Celsius.

The hot and humid conditions are likely to continue till June 12, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 31 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 6 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.