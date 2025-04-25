Delhi records isolated heatwave; Ridge station hits 43.3 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded isolated heatwave conditions on Friday, with the Ridge station registering a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast continued heatwave conditions for Saturday.

The city's primary weather-monitoring station recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Other stations like Ayanagar and Palam recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius and 41.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 24 per cent and 20 per cent.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius or above in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius or higher in hilly regions.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 258 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RC