Delhi records its highest ever temperature, Mungeshpur bakes at 52.3 deg C

NewsDrum Desk
Child play at a water pond to cool themselves as temperature soars in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

New Delhi: Delhi's Mungeshpur area Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website.

An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

