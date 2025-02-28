Delhi records its lowest AQI of 2025, air quality sees notable improvement

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi recorded its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) of the year on Friday, with an average AQI of 121, according to the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This marks a significant improvement in air quality, making it the lowest AQI recorded in January and February over the past three years, according to the data.

February 2025 also saw Delhi achieve its lowest-ever monthly average AQI of 214. This surpasses the previous records for February, with 220 in 2024 and 225 in 2022.

For the period up to February 28, 2025, the average AQI stands at 262 -- the second-best on record. The only year with a better air quality average for this period was 2022, with an AQI of 253.

Additionally, the city experienced 14 days of 'Good to Moderate' air quality (AQI below 200) during January and February 2025.

This ties with 2024 as the second-highest count of such days in recent years.

Comparatively, Delhi had only 6 such days in 2018, 12 in 2019, 9 in 2020, 4 in 2021, 15 in 2022, and 12 in 2023. PTI NSM ARD