Delhi records light rain, maximum temperature settles at 32 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi recorded light rain on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 32 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added.

The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 98 per cent, the weather office said.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit began on Saturday, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecast. PTI NIT SZM