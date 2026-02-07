New Delhi (PTI): Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 9 am, with the air quality index (AQI) reading 214, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.