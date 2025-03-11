Delhi records low of 15.7 deg C; mercury likely to rise to 34 deg C; AQI poor

New Delhi: With clear skies on Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am. The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during day time on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius after touching 32.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'poor' category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 283 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQI was in the 'moderate' category on Monday at 197.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.