Delhi records low of 23.1 deg C, clear skies forecast

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a low of 23.1 degrees Celsius, over two notches above normal, with the weather department forecasting a clear sky for the day.

The humidity was 76 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 132 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM RPA