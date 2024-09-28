Delhi records low of 25.2 deg C, cloudy skies expected

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, weather officials said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 64, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT RPA