Delhi records low of 25.7 deg C; AQI 'satisfactory' wtih 74 AQI

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.