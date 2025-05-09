Delhi records low of 25.7 deg Celsius, rain likely

New Delhi, 9 May (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in the capital was recorded at 61 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 161 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shoed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM ARI