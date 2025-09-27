Delhi records low of 25.7 degrees Celsius; AQI moderate at 124

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a partial cloudy sky and no rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 124, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.