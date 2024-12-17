Delhi records low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, dense fog predicted ahead

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, with the weather department forecasting dense fog going ahead.

No cold wave conditions prevailed in any part of the city on Tuesday, with humidity levels fluctuating between 67 per cent and 97 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast dense fog for Wednesday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM ARI