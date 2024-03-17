Delhi records max temp at 30.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was 28 per cent, according to data recorded by the IMD at 5.30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 188, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM ANB ANB