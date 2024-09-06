Delhi records max temp at 32.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the weather department.

The city is under a yellow alert and the weather department's latest nowcast predicted light to moderate rain in the coming hours.

A 'yellow' alert indicates bad weather conditions and the possibility that these conditions may worsen, causing disruptions to daily life.

The humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 81 per cent during the day, according to weather data.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in the city for Saturday.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 94 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM NSM HIG HIG