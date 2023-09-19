Delhi records max temp at 36.1 Deg C

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Warm weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according toe the meteorological department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said. Humidity levels oscillated between 53 per cent and 86 per cent, the department said. For Wednesday, it has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB ANB ANB