Delhi records max temp of 24.4 deg C, AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while air quality remained in the "moderate" category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 142, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Thursday, the AQI was recorded at 145, whereas on Wednesday, it was 245, categorising it as "poor". On Tuesday, according to CPCB data, it was 226.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 35 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, they said.

The MeT has forecast partly cloudy sky for Saturday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI COR NIT NB