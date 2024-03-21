Delhi records max temp of 30.1 deg C, air quality improves

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

Humidity levels oscillated between 84 per cent and 44 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Friday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 33 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius since January, the IMD said.

Advertisment

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 170, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 229 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM NB