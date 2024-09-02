Delhi records max temp of 33.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, a notch below normal, following a morning shower, according to the weather department.

The weather department recorded a trace amount of rainfall-between 0.01 to 0.04 mm in a day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the city has recorded 837.4 mm of rainfall so far this year, which is 56 per cent above normal.

The humidity oscillated between 88 per cent and 72 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The MeT has issued a 'yellow' alert for the next two days, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

A yellow alert means "Be aware"—it indicates bad weather conditions with the possibility that they may worsen, causing disruptions to daily life, according to the IMD's color code.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said.

On Monday, the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 86 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS NSM HIG