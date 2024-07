New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal , the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was between 69 per cent and 92 per cent, according to the department's bulletin.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, the IMD said. PTI NSM OZ ANB ANB