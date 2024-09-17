Delhi records max temp of 34.8 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi and NCR, the weather officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be settled around 32 and 23 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 62 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT HIG