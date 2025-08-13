Delhi records max temp of 35 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree above the normal, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office had earlier forecasted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am and 5.30 pm was 74 per cent and 63 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 120.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ VN VN