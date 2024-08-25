Delhi records max temp of 35.6 Deg C

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above of the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.

The humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 75 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".