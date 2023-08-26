Delhi records max temp of 35.6 deg Celsius, partly cloudy sky predicted for Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.3 degree Celsius, normal for the season, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 70 per cent and 53 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 154 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT NB