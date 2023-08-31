Delhi records max temp of 36.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has predicted partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds in the next three days for the national capital.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 146 for the city, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. PTI ABU ANB ANB