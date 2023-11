New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 61 per cent.

The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was 12.2 degree Celsius, the department said.

The IMD has predicted clear sky, and shallow to moderate fog in the coming week. PTI BM ANB ANB