Delhi records max temperature at 36 Deg C

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall was also recorded in parts of the national capital.

The Delhi public works department said it received five complaints about waterlogging and uprooted trees from the south, central and Rohini zones.

Humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said. It has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 63 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI BM ANB ANB