Delhi records max temperature of 34.1 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, it said.

The humidity fluctuated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent.

The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of a drizzle towards the night or the evening for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 227, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT IJT IJT