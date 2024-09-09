Delhi records max temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, light rain predicted for Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch higher than normal, the meteorological department said.

The humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 75 per cent during the day, according to weather data.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the city for Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 117 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe." PTI MHS MSN OZ OZ