New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level stood at 69 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD had forecast a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorm during the day.

On Tuesday, heavy rain in the national capital led to waterlogging in several areas, slowing traffic to a crawl.