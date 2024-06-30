Delhi records max temperature of 37.1 deg C; IMD predicts heavy rains for next two days

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a couple of days after Delhi was lashed by 228.1 mm of rains, bringing the city to its knees and claiming multiple lives.

According to the weather department, 9 mm of rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, while humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted overcast conditions and heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 118 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI BM NSD NSD