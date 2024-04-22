Delhi records max temperature of 37.6 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The relative humidity oscillated between 27 per cent and 54 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a clear sky with strong winds during the daytime on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 38 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

No heat wave conditions are expected in the national capital for next seven days, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are applied when the maximum temperature is near or above 40 degrees Celsius and the departure is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more from normal, according to the IMD. PTI NSM NB