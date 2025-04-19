Delhi records max temperature of 39.5 deg C, partly cloudy sky forecast for Sunday

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the capital settled 4.2 notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the IMD said, adding that humidity levels ranged between 60 per cent and 43 per cent during the day.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain and gusty winds in parts of the city on Friday brought some relief from the rising mercury levels. The observatories at Narela, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall each.

"A fresh cloud cluster has moved into Delhi, bringing very light to light rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. This system is expected to pass through the city with similar intensity," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the national capital's air quality was in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 165.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB ARI