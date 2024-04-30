Delhi records maximum number of 'good to moderate' air quality days in April since 2018

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded the maximum number of 'good to moderate' air quality days in April since 2018, barring 2020 when pollution levels came down drastically due to a strict lockdown because of the Covid pandemic.

Advertisment

According to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi saw only seven days with air quality index (AQI) greater than 200 in April this year. There were 13 such days in the month in 2023; 30 in 2022; 12 in 2021; 18 in 2019; and 22 in 2018.

Delhi's average AQI in April 2024 was 182, the second lowest in the last seven years. It was 180 in 2023; 255 in 2022; 202 in 2021; 110 in 2020; 211 in 2019, and 222 in 2018.

The city reported a significant reduction in the daily average PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations as compared to the corresponding period in the previous years, the CAQM said. PTI GVS ANB ANB