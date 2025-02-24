Delhi records maximum temp of 27.5 degrees Celsius; AQI at 186

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of the day was 10.7 degrees Celsius and the humidity level oscillated between 96 per cent and 46 per cent.

The IMD has predicted mist on Tuesday with the minimum and maximum temperature to be 12 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The residents of Delhi experienced "moderate" air quality on Monday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 186 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".