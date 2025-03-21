Delhi records maximum temp of 32.8 degrees C

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.7 notch below the season’s average, according to the Met office. The minimum temperature was 16.5 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 65 and 29 per cent during the day.

The weather department has predicted clear skies on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 144, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

It is likely to remain in the same category on Saturday, according to forecasts.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.