Delhi records maximum temp of 33.5 degrees C

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 2.2 degrees above the season’s average, according to the Met office.

The minimum temperature was 15.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted strong surface winds.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 24 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 159 at 7 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' PTI BM ARD ARD