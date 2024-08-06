Delhi records maximum temp of 35.2 deg C, MeT issues 'yellow' alert for next two days

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal, after enduring a humid day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the city for the next two days.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. Relative humidity oscillated between 66 per cent and 82 per cent, the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 60 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD uses colour codes in weather warnings "for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected". The key idea is to forewarn relevant officials and the disaster management authority "about the impact of the weather expected so as to keep them ready for necessary action related to disaster risk reduction".

'Green' alert means no advisory is required, 'yellow' indicates be aware as the conditions will worsen, causing disruptions to daily life.

'Orange' denotes prepare for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air, and 'red' means take action as an extremely bad weather condition is expected to disrupt transportation and power supply and could pose a risk to life. PTI NSM BHJ BHJ