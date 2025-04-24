Delhi records maximum temp of 41.2 deg C, heatwave expected for next two days

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels stood at 14 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has forecast a heatwave on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227, in the 'poor' category, at 7 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.