Delhi records maximum temperature at 30.2 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung (city's base station), 4.1 notches above the normal.

Station-wise data showed that the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 30.2 at Lodi Road and Safdarjung, 30 at Ayanagar and 27.8 at Palam.

The minimum temperature stood at 12.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 13.8 at Palam, 12.4 at Lodi Road, 14.8 at Ridge and 12.5 at Ayanagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 31 for Thursday, with mist.

On the air quality front, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228, placing it in the 'poor' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ