Delhi records maximum temperature of 20.3 deg C, rain likely at night

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, after light morning rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

Different pockets of Delhi received light rain between 5 am and 8 am. The city received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted more rain and moderate fog during the night hours.

The humidity level was 83 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 282, in the 'poor' category, at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.