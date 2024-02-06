Delhi records maximum temperature of 21 deg C, AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, while the the air quality improved significantly, settling in the 'moderate' category, officials said.

The city recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI that in the upcoming days, the national capital will likely see a clear sky with no major fluctuation in the temperature.

"There will be strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day on Wednesday and Thursday and after February 10, we can expect changes in the temperature, but until then, there won't be any major fluctuations," Srivastava said.

On Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 141, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Monday,the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 180 whereas it was 282 on Sunday, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity on Tuesday fluctuated between 90 per cent and 40 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear sky for Wednesday with mist in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 7 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI COR NIT RPA