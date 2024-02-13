Delhi records maximum temperature of 22.8 deg C, shallow to moderate fog forecast

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, even as the weather office has forecast shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday morning.

The relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 5:30 pm, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin said.

The weather office on Monday had forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

However till late evening, no rainfall was reported in the city.

The minimum temperature at 8:30 am was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Safdarjung observatory's maximum temperature reading stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm.

The weather office has forecast shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 8 pm was 346 (in the "very poor" category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI KND RC